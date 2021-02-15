Dog becomes millionaire, inherits $5 mln from late owner

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: The late owner has left a huge amount of money for his eight-year-old dog which created a buzz online after she inherited $5 million.

The late owner, Bill Dorris, has left a fortune in a border collie, Lulu’s name who will be living a good life. The dog typically plays a watchdog outside her home in Nashville but she can now afford to hire a security team for herself, according to reports.

Lulu’s caretaker told WTVF-TV that the late owner was a successful businessman, however, he was not married and died last year at the age of 84. His will named Lulu as his inheritor which stated that $5,000,000 will be transferred to a trust to be formed upon his death for the care of the border collie Lulu.

It added that the trust is to provide for all the needs of Lulu and the dog will remain in possession of Martha Burton. The caretaker said that Lulu is a good girl and loves to keep an eye on the front door.

“I don’t really know what to think about it to tell you the truth. He just really loved the dog,” Burton, who was friends with Dorris and would take care of the dog when he travelled, said.

The caretaker doesn’t plan to buy a solid gold dog bowl or a diamond-embedded collar for Lulu. In fact, she doesn’t know if she could ever spend $5 million on Lulu but adds, “Well, I’d like to try.”

Burton will be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses, the will adds.

It is unclear right now as to how much Dorris’s estate is worth, but his friends said that he owned enormous real estate holdings and investments.

A conservator will hand the trust to approve and reimburse the caretaker for expenses to care for the dog. It is also unclear what will happen to any money left in the trust when Lulu someday passes away.

