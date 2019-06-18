Dog pulls back little girl from falling into water, video goes viral

An interesting video which goes viral on the internet shows a dog pulling back a little girl to a safe distance after noticing her going near the riverbank to prevent her.

The 16-second video clip was shared on Twitter by a user @OrgPhysics and it has been viewed over four million times and flooded with comments praising the canine.

Later, the dog also put out a ball from the water in its mouth which was apparently attracting the girl to go after it. The video was retweeted over 0.1 million times with different captions.

Earlier, a heart-melting video of a dog pushing the wheelchair of his differently-abled owner is being shared by a large number of people on the internet.

The video of the dog, Digong, pushing his human Danilo Alarcon’s wheelchair on the streets of Davao in Philippines has been melting hearts online.

Facebook user Faith Revilla spotted Alarcon and Digong on a drive home with her husband, Danjo, according to a report by Dodo. She captured the moment from her car and shared the touching footage on Facebook.

It shows the young pooch helping Alarcon navigate the streets of Davao by pushing the chair with his nose.

