‘Emotional scenes’ at Doha jail as Shehryar Afridi meets Pakistani inmates

DOHA: Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi visited Doha Central Jail where he interacted with Pakistani inmates.

Sharing a video that captures parts of his visit to the jail on his Twitter handle, he wrote: “Deeply touched & indebted to Prime Minister of Qatar for allowing me to visit Doha Central Jail & break bread with Pakistani inmates.”

“Emotional scenes at jail as first time anyone paid heed to suffering Pakistanis overseas. Video says it all about vision of @ImranKhanPTI.”

Deeply touched & indebted to Prime Minister of Qatar for allowing me to visit Doha Central Jail & break bread with Pakistani inmates. Emotional scenes at jail as first time anyone paid heed to suffering Pakistanis overseas. Video says it all about vision of @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/ItHkMiuLPb — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) January 19, 2020

Shehryar Afridi was briefed by Director-General Public Security Major General Saad Bin Jassim Al Khulaifi on the facilities being provided to Pakistani inmates.

Later, he visited the cells of Pakistani inmates who informed him about their problems.

The minister assured them of taking up their problems with Qatari authorities to seek their solutions.

Shehryar Afridi said the incumbent government will go to any extent to help resolve issues faced by overseas Pakistanis and ensure restoration of the sanctity of green passport.

