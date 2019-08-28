Dollar climbs against the PKR at start of today’s trading

KARACHI: The United States (US) Dollar appreciated 15 paisa against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) in the interbank market at the start of today’s trading, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The current value of the dollar against the PKR stands at Rs 157.40, increasing from yesterday’s value of 157.25.

The exchange rate of the dollar against Pakistan rupee dropped by 10 paisas in interbank to Rs157.25 as compared to the last closing at Rs157.35, as reported yesterday.

The buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.60.

Read More: Dutch oil company to invest $2.8 billion in Pakistan

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro decreased by14 paisas and was traded at Rs174.74 as compared to the last closing at Rs174.88.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained the same at Rs1.48, whereas the increase of 05 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which traded at Rs192.71 as compared to last closing at Rs192.66.

On the other hand, the domestic gold price rose on Tuesday as the precious yellow metal was traded at Rs89,000 per tola.

According to details, per tola price of gold reached Rs89,000 after an increase of Rs150, whereas that of 10-gram gold rose Rs129 to Rs76,303.

Comments

comments