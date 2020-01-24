WATCH: Dolphin Force bikes being used for ‘joy rides’

LAHORE: Dolphin Force bikes which were allotted to cops for patrolling with an aim to curb street crime in Lahore and other cities of Punjab, are being used for joy rides by ‘relatives’ of Dolphin squad policemen, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, it can be seen that a couple enjoying a ride on the heavy bike of Dolphin Force in Lahore. The police sources have confirmed that a couple using bike of Dolphin Force is unknown and doesn’t belong to Dolphin police squad.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by the authorities to probe personal use of Dolphin Force bikes by a couple who doesn’t belong to Dolphin squad.

It may be noted that Dolphin Force is an elite security unit of the Punjab Police launched by then Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in 2016 to deal with street crime.

Modelled after the Istanbul Police Dolphin Force it was launched in Lahore in the first phase and later in the five other major cities of the province in the second phase.

The equipment includes three hundred 500cc Honda motorcycles, 10 minibuses for field support, 600 helmets, 600 camera-body cams, 200 GPS locators and 300 wireless radios.

Two policemen ride each bike equipped with helmets with wireless radio, small arm, handcuffs, GPS tracking device, camera and special uniform.

Financial irregularities in purchase of bikes for Dolphin Force

Last year in May, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched a probe against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif over alleged financial irregularities in the purchase of heavy bikes for the Dolphin Force.

Sources claimed that the corruption watchdog had summoned record of the procurement of motorcycles for the force.

Shehbaz, being the chief minister of Punjab, had approved a project with regard to importing heavy bikes from abroad back in 2015. A unit was purchased at an inflated cost of Rs1.7 million, said NAB.

