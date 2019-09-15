Dolphin Force personnel rough up biker in Lahore, video goes viral

LAHORE: In yet another incidence of law enforcers’ inhuman behaviour, the Dolphin Force personnel beat up a young motorcyclist on the Cavalry Bridge in the provincial capital, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A video clip showing the Dolphin Force personnel thrashing the biker has been circulating on social media.

The video depicts a Dolphin Force man is slapping the motorcyclist as another youth is walking past them.

The personnel brought the biker to the Nasirabad Police Station where he was locked up.

Sources said two youth were caught doing one-wheeling and failed to produce the two-wheeler’s documents when asked.

Taking notice of the incident, the CCPO Lahore suspended the personnel and sought a report on the matter.

