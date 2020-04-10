Domestic flights of private aircraft restricted to three airports

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has restricted domestic flight operations of private aircraft to three airports of Pakistan in another step to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

Private planes have been granted permission for taking flights from three airports of the country including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The aviation authority has also devised strict regulations for the flights over the recommendations of the health department regarding the prevention procedures for planes, pilots and cabin crew. The private aircraft companies have been directed to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the aviation authority.

Under the regulations, the companies are bound to disinfect the planes besides ensuring screening of the passengers, pilots and cabin crew. Moreover, usage of protection kits, face masks, gloves and sanitizers have declared mandatory for pilots and crew members, said CAA spokesperson.

The aviation authority has also released a NOTAM which stated that the domestic flight operations from between Islamabad, Gilgit and Skardu airports will continue as normal operations.

It also read, “Private aircraft operations undertaken between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports only subject to compliance with relevant standard operating procedures.”

Moreover, cargo and special flights will be bound to take clearance from the concerned authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had extended its ban on all flight operations besides barring chartered and private planes due to coronavirus pandemic.

CAA notified on Thursday regarding the extension for the closure of all kind of flight operations including domestic and international following the orders of the federal government.

In another notification, CAA announced that chartered and private flights will also remain shut from April 10 to April 21.

