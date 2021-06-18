ISLAMABAD: Domestic tractor assembling witnessed about 65.36 per cent growth during ten months of the current fiscal year 2020-21.

Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood tweeted that around 41,327 tractors were locally assembled during the period from July to April 2020-21 as compared to the assembling of 2,500 tractors in the same period of last year.

“The increase in LSM production shows that due to the rise in economic activities domestic and internationally, things are coming back to normal and we will see our LSM in full swing,” he said.

Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) in the country grew by 12.9% per cent in the July-April period of fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the overall output of LSM increased by 12.84% for July-April 2020-21 as compared to July-April 2019-20. Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) output increased by 68.07% in April 2021 as compared to April 2020 and decreased by 6.99% if compared to March 2021.

