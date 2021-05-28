MQM-P presents resolution in Sindh Assembly over fake domiciles

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) has Friday presented in the Sindh Assembly a resolution against fake issuance of provincial domiciles that eat up on the quota of jobs and university admissions designated for the people of Sindh, ARY News reported.

The resolution, co-signed by Jamaat-e-Islami, Grand Democratic Alliance and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf member of the assembly noted the forged domiciles that lead to appropriation of jobs and university admissions should be investigated.

Also, those, who issue these fake domiciles against peanuts in the name of bribes to sell the identity of the province and violate the rights of citizens should be taken to account, the resolutions said.

The case should be handed over to the anti-corruption department of the province, National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency for a detailed probe and present the inquiry report in the assembly, as well.

READ: Fake license scandal: FIA arrests suspected pilot, two CAA officers

Separately earlier today, FIA arrested a suspected pilot and two officers of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in connection with the fake licenses scandal.

The arrested pilot include Malik Abid, senior joint licensing branch director Faisal Ansari and CAA senior superintendent of licensing branch Abdul Raees. It was learned that 29 more persons are nominated in a case being probed by the intelligence agency’s corporate crime circle.

Comments

comments