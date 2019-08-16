ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his counterparts from Peru and the Dominican Republic to apprise them on the recent situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Octavio Vargas Maldonado, FM Qureshi exchanged views on the concerning developments in Kashmir.

On the other hand, Qureshi informed Peru’s Foreign Minister Néstor Popolizio about the unconstitutional move of India in occupied Kashmir.

“14 million Kashmiris are under the siege of curfew,” FM Qureshi said while shedding light on Indian brutalities in the held territory.

The situation is critical, he said, there is a famine of food and medicines for children.

Qureshi told the ministers that the Indian government wants to put the region’s peace at stake. The international community should take notice of severe human rights abuse in Kashmir, he urged.

Owing to the communication blackout by Indian authorities, the voice of Kashmiris is being suppressed.

The foreign minister of Peru hinted to play a positive role in the stability of the region. While Maldonado said his country is analyzing the situation in Kashmir as well as the region.

