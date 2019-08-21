Donald Trump reiterates offer to meditate on Kashmir dispute

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his resolve for mediation between Pakistan and India on Kashmir conflict, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“I would do my best to meditate or help somehow with the tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue”, he said while talking to the reporters at Oval office.

Trump said Kashmir is a complicated issue and he would discuss the issue with Indian Prime Minister Modi over the weekend at G-7 meeting in France.

Donald Trump said we are helping the situation, but there are tremendous problems between the two countries and I will do the best I can to meditate or do something.

Earlier on July 22, President Donald Trump had also offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Read more: Trump offers mediation between Pakistan, India on Kashmir dispute

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump had said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. “If I can do anything to help, let me know.”

“I and Imran Khan, both are new leaders and Kashmir dispute can be resolved. We both can play a bigger role to resolve Kashmir dispute. The resolution of Kashmir and Afghanistan issues will bring prosperity in the region. ”

Comments

comments