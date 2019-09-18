Trump confirms meetings with PM Khan, Modi
President of the United States Donald Trump has confirmed his meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian premier Narendra Modi in upcoming days.
As per media reports, Trump made these remarks on Monday afternoon while responding to a question by a reporter at the White House.
President Trump was quoted as saying: “I’ll see Prime Minister Modi and I will — we’ll — be meeting with (prime ministers of) India and Pakistan and I think a lot of progress has been made there…lot of progress.”
Trump’s remarks have made it very likely that he will be meeting PM Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York next week.
Both Pakistani and Indian prime ministers are scheduled to address the UNGA on September 27.
Earlier on Sep 10, Trump had said the relationship between Pakistan and India is ‘less heated’ now while, once again, offering to mediate between the two countries.
Trump had said, “India and Pakistan are having a conflict over Kashmir as you know. I think [it] is a little bit less heated right now than [what] it was two weeks ago.”
“I get along with both countries very well,” Trump said, adding “I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That [offer] is out there.”