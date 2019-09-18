President of the United States Donald Trump has confirmed his meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian premier Narendra Modi in upcoming days.

As per media reports, Trump made these remarks on Monday afternoon while responding to a question by a reporter at the White House.

President Trump was quoted as saying: “I’ll see Prime Minister Modi and I will — we’ll — be meeting with (prime ministers of) India and Pakistan and I think a lot of progress has been made there…lot of progress.”