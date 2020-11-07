After Donald Trump, Melania, Ryanair takes dig at Eric Trump

The Ryanair has been taking digs at United States (US) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the post-US elections 2020 period and now the budget airline has trolled Eric Trump with a savage Tweet.

The message posted on the Twitter account of the Ryanair came in the backdrop of Eric Trump’s remarks during a public event in Philadelphia claiming that his father will win the electoral votes from the state of Pennsylvania.

the look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial don’t worry Eric, we have €9.99 fares next time you’re in Europe#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/4acb5ZiJt4 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 5, 2020



The Trump campaign called for a recount in Wisconsin, and filed vote-counting lawsuits in the states of Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, signalling a drawn-out battle.

Mocking at the possibility that Eric Trump would not be able to travel via Air Force One, the airline offered him not be worried over it as they would be offering him Euro (€)9.99 fares next time he would be in Europe.

The airline had earlier poked fun at First Lady Melania Trump and commented on a conspiracy theory involving her.

fun fact: the Melania doppelganger conspiracy theory actually happened on a Ryanair flight back in 2015#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/mWdceH72B2 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 5, 2020



After President Trump claimed he had won the 2020 elections even though counting was underway, the airline tweeted:

Trump declaring victory this early is like disembarking before the plane has landed we don’t recommend#Election2020 https://t.co/xSi1TD59lS — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 4, 2020

