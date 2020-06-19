Door-to-door Covid-19 testing suspended in Karachi after field staff test positive

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department said on Friday it has temporarily suspended its door-to-door Covid-19 testing facility for Karachi due to a large number of field staff testing positive for the infection.

The health department in a tweet said: “Our Home Testing service is suspended in #Karachi till Monday due to a large number of our on ground team members testing positive for Covid19.”

“We’re in the process of recruiting new team members to make sure that we are able to provide the service again.”

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 165,062 after 4,944 new infections were detected in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while 136 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 61,678 cases have been detected in Punjab so far, 62,269 in Sindh, 20,182 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,998 in Balochistan, 9,941 in Islamabad, 769 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,225 in Gilgit Baltistan.

