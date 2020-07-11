DoorDash driver somehow survives being swept beneath city by floodwaters

A DoorDash driver is lucky to be alive after being sucked underground during a flash flood in New Jersey on Monday.

A raging flash flood swept the vehicle toward a tunnel, firefighters told media. Nathalia Bruno, 24, jumped out of her sinking car but was carried into the drain with it.

“(The) water is traveling at 30 mph,” said Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost, according to the publication. “When it floods, it floods.”

The water swept Bruno and her Prius for a mile beneath the city before dumping her into the Passaic River.

Bruno tried to swim to shore but became tired. She eventually floated ashore across the river in Rutherford, New Jersey, about 5:20 p.m. A nearby resident called 911.

Bruno suffered only minor injuries, after she was slammed into a support structure in the tunnel, and the twisted hunk of metal was later pulled out of a massive underground storm drain.

Comments

comments