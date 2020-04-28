Double-decker tourism bus service to run in twin cities after Eid

RAWALPINDI: A double-decker bus service, aimed at promoting tourism will begin in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

The Punjab chief minister’s Adviser on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood said that the government has decided to launch double-decker buses in twin cities after Eid to promote the culture of the Potohar region.

The project was delayed due to coronavirus, but now bus service will be launched after Edi-ul-Fitr, he added.

He said that The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will operate the buses and the main terminal will be constructed at Allama Iqbal Park double road.

Initially, one bus will be operated and local people can benefit from this plan as well, he added.

In Islamabad, the tourists will visit different tourist spots including Faisal Mosque, Marghrzar Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Constitution Avenue, Lok Virsa, Pakistan Museum of Natural History and Shakarparian.

Last year in the month of November, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad inaugurated steam Safari special train in Rawalpindi to enhance and amplify the measures being taken to promote Pakistan’s tourism.

Talking to media after inaugurating the new train, he said it will help promote tourism in the country.

Tourists from United Kingdom, Japan, United States of America, Italy and Germany travelled in the train.

