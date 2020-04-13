Dow University experts claim they have coronavirus cure

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) medical experts have claimed on Monday that they have created a drug to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease, ARY News reported.

As per details, medical experts from the DUHS claimed that Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) can cure the COVID-19 patients.

Talking to ARY News Professor Muhammad Saeed Qureshi, member of the research team, said that Intravenous Immunoglobulin is a great development in the fight against novel coronavirus.

He said the globulin was manufactured with purified antibodies, obtained from the recovered coronavirus patients. Professor Shaukat Ali, head of the research team, has termed the corona cure as a ray of hope amid the pandemic crisis.

On April 09, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) allowed clinical trials of blood plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients in the country.

Plasma, the fluid in blood teeming with antibodies post-illness, has already proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.

The announcement was made by Special Assistant to PM on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, here today. “The DRAP has also approved local manufacturing of the raw material of the anti-malarial drug, chloroquine.”

As of April 13, confirmed coronavirus cases reached 5,374 in the country as 93 people have died from the infection till to date, according to the national dashboard.

According to the available statistics, 336 cases have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 2,594, 1,411 in Sindh, 744 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 230 in Balochistan, 224 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 131 in Islamabad and 40 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

