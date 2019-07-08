Downpour disrupts flight operations at Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD: As many as eight international and domestic flights at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) were cancelled due to downpour and bad weather conditions on Monday, ARY News reported

Sources said that at least four flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were also cancelled due to bad weather conditions at the airport today.

According to the details, PIA’s Lahore-Islamabad flights PK-653 and PK-654 were cancelled due to heavy rain in the capital. Two other domestic flights PK-204 and PK-205 were also cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

The sources further said that four international flights, PK-852, PK-742, TG-349 and TG-305 were cancelled owing to heavy rain.

Read More: 11 flights cancelled at Islamabad airport owing to bad weather

Earlier on April 14, Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight schedule at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) had been affected owing to bad weather.



A PIA spokesperson had said that at least 11 flights, including domestic and international, had been cancelled that day due to bad weather conditions.

Three flights of the national flag carrier for Gilgit, PK-605, PK-606 and PK-607 were cancelled while two other flights for Zhob, PK-689 and PK-90 were also cancelled, the spokesperson had said.

He had said that flights PK-368 and PK-372, which were scheduled to arrive at Islamabad International Airport had also been cancelled due to bad weather.

