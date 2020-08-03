Downward trend of coronavirus cases, deaths continues in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases and fatalities continues to go down in Pakistan as the country reported eight more deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 330 confirmed COVID-19 cases diagnosed in 24 hours and eight more deaths were reported due to the virus.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 25,172. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,984, according to the NCOC.

According to the figures released by the NCOC 2,48,873 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far.

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,21,196 coronavirus tests and 11,026 in past 24 hours.

In 735 hospitals across the country 1595 COVID-19 patients have been admitted.

In the country 1859 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients and 213 of them getting assistance of ventilators.

Punjab government has notified to lift a complete lockdown in the province from Sunday midnight, however, smart lockdown will remain in place in the province amid coronavirus pandemic.

The notification issued by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare asked all relevant authorities to ensure complete implementation on the fresh directives.

All business centres will remain open in the province from Monday to Friday during 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, the provincial health department said further allowing operations of grocery shops from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm during the entire week.

The provincial government also announced to allow rallies on August 05 to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Medical stores, puncture shops, agriculture workshops and roti shops would be allowed to operate 24-hours while call centres would also be allowed to operate with 50 percent staffers.

The secretary notified that inter-city bus service will be allowed to operate.

