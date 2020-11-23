Govt taking serious steps for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s return: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has said that the federal government is taking serious steps for the return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, ARY News reported on Monday.

Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, the sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, met Dr Babar Awan where they discussed the progress of the government’s efforts for the return of the Pakistani scientist, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, from the United States (US).

Babar Awan told Dr Fauzia Siddiqui that the government is willing to bring back all Pakistanis who are imprisoned in different countries. He said that 5,000 Pakistani prisoners have been brought back to Pakistan by the personal efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read: PM raised issue of Aafia Siddiqui during US visit, Qureshi tells NA

Awan said that the federal government is taking serious steps for the return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui and a review session was organised by the foreign ministry at the Upper House over the efforts for her return on a humanitarian basis.

He also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has prioritised the resolution of all issues to the Pakistanis residing in foreign countries. He expressed hopes that the new US president will ensure the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

During the meeting, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui expressed satisfaction over the efforts of PM Imran Khan and Dr Babar Awan for her sister’s return to Pakistan.

