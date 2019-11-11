ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to appear before the cabinet sub-committee meeting on Tuesday (Tomorrow), where personal physician of the former premier Dr Adnan Khan will brief them regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health issues.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem has summoned a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on Tuesday to review the issue of taking out former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The interior ministry has also issued notices to brother of the former premier, Shehbaz Sharif to appear in person or through a representative.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities, secretary health and chairman of the government medical board that oversaw Nawaz treatment were also asked to ensure their presence at the cabinet committee meeting.

The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party representatives will appear before the meeting. “Atta Ullah Tarar and Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan will represent the case,” she said adding that Khan would apprise the meeting regarding current health condition of the former premier and recommendations of court in this regard.

She expressed hope that formalities pertaining to taking out name of the former premier from ECL would be taken soon.

The committee will be meeting ahead of a meeting of the federal cabinet which is also scheduled to convened tomorrow.

The PML-N supremo was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

The PML-N has moved a plea, requesting the government to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list so he can travel abroad and get treatment.

Earlier today, NAB passed the buck of removing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on to the federal government.

In a rejoinder to the Ministry of Interior’s letter regarding a PML-N plea for removal of the former premier’s name from the no-fly list, the bureau demanded that the federal government decide the matter itself.

