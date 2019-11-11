Nawaz Sharif’s diagnosis, treatment to become possible abroad: Dr Adnan

The personal physician of the former premier, Dr Adnan, has said that the diagnosis of Nawaz Sharif’s disease and its treatment could become possible abroad, ARY News reported on Monday.

Dr Adnan, in his latest Twitter message, reiterated that Nawaz Sharif should travel abroad for the definitive diagnosis and treatment of his disease. He added the delay in his departure to the foreign country could become a risk to his life.

He said in his tweet, “Combined opinion of larger high profile medical board formed consisting of all members from SIMS [Services Institute of Medical Sciences] & SMC [Sharif Medical City] unanimously endorsed opinion that former PM #NawazSharif should travel abroad to a centre of excellence for definitive diagnosis & treatment.”

Combined opinion of larger high profile medical board formed consisting of all members from SIMS & SMC unanimously endorsed opinion that former PM #NawazSharif should travel abroad to a centre of excellence for definitive diagnosis & treatment.

Any delay would compound the risk! — Dr. Adnan Khan (@Dr_Khan) November 11, 2019

Earlier in the day, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar claimed that the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) today (Monday).

Chaudhry Sarwar said everyone is worried over the deteriorating health condition of the former prime minister and the government will not take any risk over his health.

He said the government has never politicised the health issue of the ousted prime minister. His name will be removed from the no-fly-list today, adding that he [Nawaz] will be free to go anywhere for his treatment.

Tickets of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif and Dr Adnan were canceled on Monday, as his name remains on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Read: Nawaz Sharif’s ticket for London departure canceled

Nawaz Sharif accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and family physician Dr Adnan were scheduled to leave for London, today for treatment, via Qatar Airways’s commercial flight QR-629 from Lahore.

Sources confirmed that tickets were canceled by the Sharif family over non-removal of elder Sharif’s name from the ECL.

It may be noted that last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had opposed the removal of prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Comments

comments