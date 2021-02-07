ISLAMABAD: Renowned pharmacist, Dr AQ Javed Iqbal has lost his life while battling with coronavirus on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Dr AQ Javed Iqbal was fighting the pandemic, but could not survive and lost his life. The funeral prayer of the deceased doctor will be offered in Islamabad today and will be laid to rest at F-8 graveyard.

During his medical career, Dr Iqbal remained at many key posts in the health ministry and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He also remained vice president of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

On Saturday, Pakistan granted approval to Russian vaccine for Covid-19, for emergency use, quoting sources.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, sources said.

The registration board of DRAP has granted permission of use under section VII of the Drug Act 1976, according to sources.

The Russian made vaccine has been third Covid vaccine approved by the regulatory authority for emergency use in Pakistan.

Comments

comments