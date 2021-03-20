Dr Asim, others fail to appear in terrorism facilitation case hearing

KARACHI: Former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain, Anis Kaimkhani, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Qadir Patel and Pasban leader Usman Muazzam were failed to appear in an anti-terrorism court in terrorism facilitation case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Dr Asim Hussain and other political leaders have been accused of sheltering target killers and absconders in a terror facilitation case.

Dr Asim, Qadir Patel and Kaimkhani submitted applications in court for exemption from hearing due to various reasons.

The counsel of Patel in a plea said that his client was unwell and could not appear in the court hearing of the case.

Dr Asim’s lawyer said that the former petroleum minister could not attend the court hearing due to ill health of his wife. “Anis Kaimkhani has been out of the city, so as he could not appear in the hearing today,” Kaimkhani’s counsel informed the court.

The court ordered all accused to ensure their presence in the next hearing of the case.

The court summoned more witnesses of the case in next hearing and adjourned the case till April 10.

Dr Asim Hussain was arrested by the Rangers in August 2015 from his office. He was then serving as the Sindh Higher Education Commission chairman.

Other accused include former Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani, former MQM minister Rauf Siddiqui, Pasban leader Usman Muazzam and PPP leader Qadir Patel.

