Dr Asim Hussain allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment

KARACHI: An accountability court of Karachi on Tuesday again allowed former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain to fly abroad on medical grounds, ARY News reported.

Dr Asim has been allowed to fly London and remain there for a month for his medical treatment.

The court has directed the former federal minister to return to the country latest by August 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Asim Hussain was permitted to go abroad for medical treatment by the NAB court on November 17, 2018.

Corruption charges against Dr. Asim

An accountability court in 2018 had indicted Dr Hussain, ex-petroleum secretary Ejaz Chaudhry and others in an over Rs 460 billion corruption reference.

Dr Hussain was taken into custody on August 26, 2015 by Rangers on different corruption charges.

Dr Asim faced charges of misusing his authority for getting plots allotted fraudulently and encroaching upon state land for expansion of Dr Ziauddin Hospital/Trust, money laundering, illegal gains, kickbacks, commission through fertiliser cartel for illegal curtailment of gas for exploitative price hike and defrauding people in the name of charity hospital.

