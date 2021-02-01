Web Analytics
Dr Faisal Sultan thanks China for provision of COVID-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan has thanked China for provision of the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan. 

Taking to Twitter, Dr Faisal Sultan said that Allahamdullilah first batch of the Sinopham COVID-19 vaccine has reached Pakistan and thanked China and others concerned for making it possible.

Dr Sultan lauded the role of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the provinces for controlling the spread of coronavirus. He also paid tribute to the frontline health workers.

