Dr Faisal Sultan briefs WHO Pakistan head about COVID vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday briefed World Health Organisation (WHO) Pakistan head Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala about ongoing COVID vaccination in the country, ARY News reported.

Dr Sultan along with Dr Palitha visited the COVID vaccination centre located at Tarlai, Islamabad to inaugurate a special vaccination counter for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The SAPM inspected the services available at the centre. Briefing the WHO Pakistan head, he said that the government is taking stern steps to contain virus spread and added that provision of COVID vaccine is also being made available for the citizens.

Dr Sultan said that PTI government is buying the COVID-19 vaccine for citizens of Pakistan. On the occasion, he urged the people to strictly adopt covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Read more: Senate passes resolution to provide free-of-cost COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier in the day, the Senate passed a resolution with a majority for the provision of a free-of-cost COVID-19 vaccine or at its original price.

A resolution was passed in Senate with a majority which was presented by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) lawmaker Kamran Murtaza regarding the provision of the COVID-19 vaccine at its original price or free-of-cost to the nationals.

Comments

comments