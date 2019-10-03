Dr Faisal urges world to take notice of blatant rights violations in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal on Thursday said India is carrying out state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir, several Kashmiris have been martyred.

“More steps are on the cards to effectively highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmir people at the international level”, Dr. Faisal said at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, here today.

He said the internationalization of Kashmir dispute has moved India to the corner and it is not finding any way to come out of this situation.

The spokesman strongly condemned the unprecedented communication blockade and clampdown in the occupied valley. The world community should take notice of the blatant human rights violations in the held valley.

Dr. Muhammad Faisal said Indian occupying forces have martyred thirteen Kashmiris over the last one week. He said there are reports of more deaths but due to complete communication blackout, the exact details are not coming out of the held valley.

On the Afghan issue, the Taliban delegation in its meeting with the Pakistani delegation agreed upon the revival of peace talks.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that the Saudi position on Kashmir dispute is very clear and public. “The communique of the OIC contact group on Kashmir reflects the position of KSA and the Muslim Ummah on the dispute.”

