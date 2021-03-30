ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, who has recently been given the additional charge of the finance minister, confirmed in a Twitter statement that Dr Shaikh has contracted the deadly disease.

“Just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19,” he tweeted, praying for his swift recovery and good health.

Just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his swift recovery and good health. Ameen. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 30, 2021

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan removed Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and gave the portfolio to Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar as an additional charge.

A day earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tested positive for COVID-19, days after the former got the first dose of the anti-COVID jab

Taking to Twitter, Arif Alvi said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and prayed that may Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees.

Comments

comments