Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hafeez Shaikh tests Covid-19 positive

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for Covid-19. 

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, who has recently been given the additional charge of the finance minister, confirmed in a Twitter statement that Dr Shaikh has contracted the deadly disease.

“Just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19,” he tweeted, praying for his swift recovery and good health.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan removed Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and gave the portfolio to Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar as an additional charge.

A day earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tested positive for COVID-19, days after the former got the first dose of the anti-COVID jab

Taking to Twitter, Arif Alvi said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and prayed that may Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Fake cop arrested for receiving fines over violation of Covid SOPs

Pakistan

ECP hears PK-63 Nowshera by-poll mismanagement case

Pakistan

CDWP to approve new judicial complex project on Mar 31, IHC told

Pakistan

Govt submits report on corona vaccination of Shehbaz Sharif

[X] Close