Dr Yasmeen expresses satisfaction over provision of treatment to dengue patients

CHAKWAL: Punjab’s Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has expressed satisfaction over the provision of treatment to the dengue patients, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The minister visited Choa Saidan Shah Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to inquire about the health of patients suffering from dengue fever and inspected the available facilities at the medical facility.

Dr. Yasmeen expressing satisfaction over the facilities, said doctors, nurses and paramedical staff is present in the hospital to treat the patients round the clock.

“The patients, who are being treated at the hospital, have also expressed their pleasure over facilities being given to them.”

Earlier on October 3, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had reviewed the anti-dengue activities being carried out throughout the province.

Presided over a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee at Civil Secretariat, she had said that the dengue situation was getting better throughout the province by taking timely measures.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, the minister had maintained that the pace of anti-dengue activities had been accelerated by providing additional resources in affected districts including Rawalpindi.

