65 cured of coronavirus in Punjab at various health centers: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Health Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday broke a good news regarding 65 coronavirus patients in four hospitals of the province, ARY News reported.

The minister said that all 65 patients have been cured, given a clean bill of health and sent home.

Read More: 3,200 Covid-19 tests being conducted in Punjab in a day: CM Buzdar

The patients were receiving the required treatment at Mayo Hospital, Expo Centre Field Hospital, PKLI and Children’s Hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid on the ocassion expression happiness said that that development was heartening and such news was coming out on a daily basis which is a very positive sign.

She lauded the efforts being put forth by doctors and paramedics across Punjab and paid them glowing tributes.

Read More: Punjab to increase COVID-19 testing capacity to 5000 per day by this week: Yasmin Rashid

Earlier on April 21, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid vowed that COVID-19 testing capacity will be increased to 5000 in Punjab by the end of this week.

Addressing to media in Multan, Yasmin Rashid said that he visited Multan to inspect the arrangements in the hospitals for COVID-19 patients after Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed some reservations over lack of facilities in the hospitals.

Comments

comments