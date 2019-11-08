Dr Zafar Mirza congratulates doctors, nurses over salary increment

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved increment in the salaries of government nurses and doctors, ARY News reported.

Dr. Zafar Mirza in his statement while congratulating the nurses and the doctors said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has fulfilled its another promise.

He said grant of rs.780million has been approved by the ECC for the doctors and technical staff of the PIMS hospital, while the grant of rs.220million has been also okayed for the stipend of the nurses.

Dr. Mirza hoped that Young Doctors will support the government for the betterment in the health sector, as it is the collective responsibility of both the government and the doctors.

It may be noted that on Wednesday, Finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had approved the increment in salaries of the government’s nurses and doctors while chairing a session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The economic committee had approved the recommendations for increasing the salaries of nurses and doctors in Islamabad from June.

Moreover, the committee made various important decisions including another approval to acquire loans from finance and commercial banks for the due payment of the power sector. It has been decided to spend Rs166 billion allocated to clear the dues of the energy sector.

