Dr Zafar Mirza says govt devising developmental program for nurses

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza says the government is devising developmental program for nurses across the country.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with International Nurses Day in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the nurses have immense importance in health reform agenda of the incumbent government.

The Special Assistant said the importance of nursing profession has multiplied manifold due to ongoing fight with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said the Pakistan Nursing Council stands committed to improvement in education and training of nurses, securing job creations, workplace safety and further respect for the profession.

Dr Zafar Mirza stressed the need for upgradation of nursing educational institutions to ensure quality education.

Earlier this month, Dr Mirza had said that the federal government was providing all necessary equipment to the doctors and paramedical staff through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Zafar Mirza, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, he had said that doctors have their own concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. He added there was no objection in admitting that the virus could be eliminated through a complete lockdown. However, Pakistan could bear consequences of a complete lockdown like China, he said.

