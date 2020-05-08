‘Smart lockdown to be beneficial after implementation of SOPs’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, has said that no benefits could be gained from smart lockdown until the people strictly adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that the regulations and advisories designed by the government were issued to prevent the masses from the risks to their lives.

He urged to spread awareness among masses for proper usage of masks amid coronavirus crisis. He added that it is also necessary to keep washing hands and social distancing after wearing the face masks.

The special assistant warned that the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 is consistently increasing in the country. He continued that more cases will emerge after the increase in testing capacity.

“We can get the advantage of smart lockdown but after the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs). Nearly 20 guidelines have been issued by the federal government so far.”

Dr Mirza emphasised on wearing face masks in the emergency situation. He elaborated that common people could wear dust masks as surgical or medical masks were necessary for the health workers. He reiterated that N-95 is a special mask which should not be used by common people.

