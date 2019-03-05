Draft of new aviation policy finalised

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has finalised the draft of a new aviation policy, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The draft was finalised in a high-level meeting at the Civil Aviation Headquarters chaired by Director General CAA Shahrukh Nusrat.

The meeting was attended by heads and the representatives of other airlines and general aviation operators.

The CAA said that the main vision of the new policy was to regulate and facilitate stakeholders for the revival of the aviation sector.

The new policy would have a number of “direct and indirect benefits and incentives for airline operators, pilots/cabin crew and most importantly the passengers travelling by air within Pakistan”, it added.

The new draft would be sent to the federal cabinet and after getting its formal approval.

Read more: New aviation policy in the offing, says minister

On January 29, Federal Minister for Privatization and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro had said a new aviation policy was being designed keeping in view the recommendations of national and regional stakeholders.

Addressing the inaugural session a three day regional conference on safety standards in Aviation kicked off in Islamabad, Soomro said the new policy would ensure safety standards in aviation, facilitation of public and will also focus on logistics.

