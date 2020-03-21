Web Analytics
DRAP allows NUST to produce heart stents locally

DRAP heart stents

ISLAMABAD: Major development for heart patients in the country as Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has allowed private university to produce heart stents locally, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The DRAP issued license to National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to produce heart stents domestically.

Showing his pleasure over the development, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the production of heart stents domestically, will help in reducing its prices that will ultimately help the patients.

Read more: SC wants audit of Rs37m given to scientist for producing heart stents

He said the NUST will produce stents as per international standards. “Government is committed to bring reforms in DRAP at large scale.”

Dr Zafar said the production of the heart stents in Pakistan will leave positive impact on the country.

Stents are small expandable tubes that are used to treat narrowed arteries.

In people with coronary heart disease caused by the build-up of plaque, stents can open narrowed arteries and reduce symptoms such as chest pain, and help to prevent cardiac arrest.

