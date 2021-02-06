DRAP approves Russian vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has granted approval to Russian vaccine for Covid-19, for emergency use, quoting sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, sources said.

The registration board of DRAP has granted permission of use under section VII of the Drug Act 1976, according to sources.

The Russian made vaccine has been third Covid vaccine approved by the regulatory authority for emergency use in Pakistan.

A Pakistani pharmaceutical company had applied to the DRAP for approval of Sputnik V and a Karachi based pharma company will import the vaccine from Russia, sources further said.

The regulatory authority has granted approval to the vaccine for three months and the permission for emergency use will remain effective until April 1st, sources said.

Sputnik V could be administered to a person of 18 and above it. The vaccine requires to store at minus-18 Celsius temperature, according to the sources at DRAP.

The pharma company will be bound to submit the data of vaccinated people to DRAP, according to sources.

The company will also be responsible to compile and keep record of the distribution.

The Russian vaccine has a success ratio of 91.6 percent and made in Russia in collaboration with the government by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute.

