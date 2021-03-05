DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the Sinopham coronavirus vaccine for people above 60 years of age, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), the Sinopharm vaccine was being administered to people up to the age of 60 years, however, it would now be used to inoculate citizens above 60 years of age too.

The body has approved China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for inoculations to registered health workers over 60 years.

Pakistan, Nigeria and Indonesia are among the biggest recipients of free Covid-19 vaccines before June — more than 10 million doses each — the Covax scheme had announced Tuesday.

Some 238.2 million doses would be distributed around the world by the end of May through the programme aimed at boosting access to coronavirus jabs in poorer nations.

Though vaccination campaigns have gathered pace globally, the majority of injections have been administered in wealthier countries while many nations have yet to receive a single dose.

