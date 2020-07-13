ISLAMABAD: Head of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s task force on science and technology Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman on Monday said that Pakistan has already signed a deal with a Chinese company for conducting clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, ARY NEWS reported.

“We now await approval from Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for starting clinical trials process,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, 11th Hour.

He said that as soon as the approval is granted, clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin in the country. “The process to develop the vaccine for public use will begin after it,” he said.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman said that the vaccine has already gone through the phase-I and phase II process in China.

“After completion of all three phases in Pakistan and China, the vaccine will be available for public use within six to eight months,” he said and hoped that the clinical trial of the vaccine would prove successful.

He termed the overall coronavirus situation in Pakistan as satisfactory and said that smart lockdown policy by the incumbent government had proved successful.

“The strategy is yielding positive results but any lapses during Eid ul Adha could increase the number of COVID-19 cases,” warned the member of the PM’s task force and urged the masses to implement the SOPs.

While suggesting a mandatory use of masks, Atta-ur-Rehman said that they could overcome coronavirus with these precautionary measures in two to three months.

