DRAP to launch countrywide drive against substandard, spurious medicines

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is launching a countrywide campaign against substandard medicines, the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said while addressing the federal and provincial drug inspectors in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said a crackdown is being launched throughout the country to eradicate the menace of unregistered, spurious and sub-standard medicine.

In addition to medicine quality, he added, DRAP will also take stern action against violation of fixed prices of medicines.

Dr. Mirza said the availability of medicines is also a high priority for the health ministry as well as its implementation instruments like DRAP. He added the inspectors of DRAP and provincial drug administrations have the full support of the government, including health and civil administration from all the levels of the government.

He highlighted the significance of the National Medicines Policy which, according to him, will be finalised within two months, followed by a five-year national implementation plan. DRAP will have a well-organised and well-equipped laboratory at its own offices very soon as well, he added.

Mirza shared his vision to revitalise the drug inspectorate for performing such an important task for protection and safety of the people of Pakistan. Furthermore, he added, the mechanism of strong surveillance to prevent illegitimate manufacturing of medicine through benchmarking of companies will support the objective of the National Task Force.

