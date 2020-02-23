DRAP launches crackdown against black-marketing of masks

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has launched countrywide crackdown against black marketing of respiratory masks and other items used for protection from Novel Coronavirus (NCV), a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said.

Drug Regulatory Authority has conducted raids at five pharmacies in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar over sale of protection items on inflated rates, spokesperson said.

A large number of respiratory masks, and disposable gloves recovered from these pharmacies.

Legal action will be taken against those involved in violation of the law, the spokesperson said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the medical stores and the wholesale dealers were earlier warned against black marketing of these items.

The government, won’t allow anyone to sell these items on inflated rates above then the fixed prices.

The prices of the masks and gloves, face shields and other items will be kept at the prices of December 2019, Dr Mirza said.

The government closely monitoring the situation related to the coronavirus and will allow any person or entity to indulge in black marketing, he said.

The government is taking all possible measures for protection from the coronavirus outbreak and will use all resources at hand to protect the people from it, he added.

