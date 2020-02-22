ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) National Task Force registered as many as 5,072 violations of DRAP Act 2012 and Drug Act 1976, seizing 714 stocks of medicines throughout the country over various violations over the last three months.

The task force has carried out 3,169 inspections over the last three months as various sites were inspected and a total of 5,072 contraventions of DRAP Act 2012 and Drugs Act, 1976 were registered.

The NTF on spurious, substandard and overpriced medicine was constituted in October last year on the directions of SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza. It comprised of federal and provincial drug inspectors who cracked down on spurious and falsified medicine throughout the country.

A total of 243 permissions were granted to lodge FIRs against the culprits. Stocks of 714 medicines were seized for quality and safety concerns under DRAP Act 2012 and respective drug sale rules of the provinces.

A total of 55 cases of sub-standard drugs, 237 cases of unregistered drugs and 18 cases of overpriced drug sale were registered in this short period. It was a well-coordinated effort to curb the menace of unregistered, spurious and sub-standard medicine and clear the market from harmful and smuggled drugs.

Dr Zafar Mirza, showing satisfaction over the performance of NTF: “we are committed to providing quality and safe medicine to the people.”

He made it clear that any element involved in the sale of overpriced and substandard medicine will be dealt according to law as protection of public health is our main objective here.

