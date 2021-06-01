KARACHI: As part of a drive to clear encroachments along Karachi’s storm water drains ahead of the monsoon season to avoid urban flooding, the civic authorities will launch an anti-encroachment operation along the 7000 road nallah tomorrow.

The anti-encroachment drive has been launched in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s orders calling for removal of all kind of encroachments on the port city’s storm water drains.

The anti-encroachment operation on the 7000 road nallah will be launched on June 2 (tomorrow) at 7am, according to the District Central deputy commissioner. He has written a letter to the Metropolitan Commissioner, KMC to provide necessary machinery/equipment and labour for the operation.

The KMC’s anti-encroachment director will lead the operation. The deputy commissioner has asked the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, the SSP Central and SSP Anti-Encroachment Force for security personnel to assist the civil authorities in accomplishing the task.

Earlier, a meeting of the Karachi Coordination Committee with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair was informed that the KMC had suspended the anti-encroachment drive at Mehmoodabad Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah after the Sindh High Court’s restraining order.

The meeting discussed removal of illegal encroachment from the city, funding for various initiatives and other concerned issues.

