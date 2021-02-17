Web Analytics
WATCH: Car driver comes within seconds of being hit by speeding train

In the heart-stopping moment, a driver narrowly survived being hit by a speeding train in UK, after not looking both ways at a level crossing.

The footage was captured in October last year on a camera connected to a train and has since been released by the BTP in a bid to warn others about road safety.

Footage shows the motorist waiting at an open crossing for one train to pass before pulling out – without checking the other direction.

The driver is then captured crawling across the intersection as the train steams ahead in Barrow, Cumbria.

Luckily the individual, who has not been named, manages to get across to the safety of a road just seconds before the train whizzes past at speed.

The British Transport Police (BTP) received the footage and since then the driver has successfully completed an £84 Level Crossing Awareness Course.

The alternative would have been to pay a £100 fixed penalty notice and take three points on their license.

