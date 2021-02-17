WATCH: Car driver comes within seconds of being hit by speeding train

In the heart-stopping moment, a driver narrowly survived being hit by a speeding train in UK, after not looking both ways at a level crossing.

The footage was captured in October last year on a camera connected to a train and has since been released by the BTP in a bid to warn others about road safety.

Footage shows the motorist waiting at an open crossing for one train to pass before pulling out – without checking the other direction.

The driver is then captured crawling across the intersection as the train steams ahead in Barrow, Cumbria.

⚠️ NEAR MISS ⚠️

This is the moment a car driver at an open #LevelCrossing (farm crossing with no barriers) made the dangerous assumption that because one train had passed that it was safe to cross. It wasn’t! (1/2) #BarrowInFurness pic.twitter.com/awjhhc74Od — BTP Lancashire (@BTPLancs) February 14, 2021

Luckily the individual, who has not been named, manages to get across to the safety of a road just seconds before the train whizzes past at speed.

The British Transport Police (BTP) received the footage and since then the driver has successfully completed an £84 Level Crossing Awareness Course.

The alternative would have been to pay a £100 fixed penalty notice and take three points on their license.

Comments

comments