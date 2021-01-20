Driver goes on rampage in Sydney, narrowly misses shoppers  

A driver narrowly missed shoppers and cops after going on a rampage in a packed car park in Sydney before being arrested by the officers.

A video of the incident has also emerged showing the driver hitting the vehicles in a packed car parking before being dragged out of his vehicle by the cops.

The man and two policemen are seen scuffling for a short time before he was arrested as several passers-by watched the incident.

According to local media reports, officers first attempted to stop the driver of the white van on Stacey Street in Bankstown but the van failed to stop and took off, with police close behind.

Read More: Germany: Police seek motive in car ramming

Shortly after, police again attempted to stop the van in a carpark near Bankstown Central.

Witnesses say there was a large number of people and children in the area at the time.

Two police officers involved in the scuffle suffered minor injuries. The driver is expected to be charged.

