In a horrific collision, a van was crushed between two lorries in Leicester city of the United Kingdom (UK). However, the driver of the van somehow managed to escape with only “very slight injures”.

According to the Leicester police, the crash occurred on Friday, October 2. They shared a jaw-dropping picture on social media showing the van flattened almost completely between the front of one goods heavy vehicle and the trailer of another.

The crash led to all four lanes of the motorway being closed to traffic for hours.

Leicestershire Police Specials, who were arrived at the scene after being called to assist, tweeted that the driver was lucky to have escaped such a collision with minor injuries.

“The driver of the van in the middle (yes that’s a van) was told to get a lottery ticket. Very happy to report only very slight injuries,” they tweeted while sharing the picture of the crash. The image has gone viral after being re-posted to the Idiot UK Drivers Exposed page on Facebook.

