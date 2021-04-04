Web Analytics
Driver luckily escapes as firewood smashes car windscreen

A piece of firewood from a passing vehicle smashed a car windscreen in Australia’s Tasmania.

The firewood piece that fell from the back of the vehicle, locally known as ute, pierced the passenger side of the windscreen, sending splintered glass onto those inside.

“This incident had the potential to cause serious injury to the occupants of the vehicle struck by the firewood,” Tasmania Police Constable Justin Bennetts said.

The vehicles passed each other on the Poatina Road, south of Launceston on Friday when the log-turned-projectile.

The ute driver will face court at a later date.

