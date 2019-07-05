Drizzling in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Light drizzle in parts of Karachi on Friday morning turned weather pleasant, reported ARY News.

Drizzling was reported in several parts of the metropolis, Saddar, Karsaz, Tariq Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Numaish Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Site Area, Nazimabad and Liaquatabad.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there are chances of drizzle with overcast skies during the day.

The routine sea-breeze (southwestern winds) have returned to the port city providing some relief to the citizens suffering from a spell of hot and humid weather.

On the other hand, the MET office had predicted mainly very hot and humid weather in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G. Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty, Gilgit seventeen, Murree nineteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

