Drizzling turns weather pleasant in Karachi

KARACHI: The weather in the metropolis turned pleasant after drizzling with strong winds in various areas on Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

As per details, Karachi’s various localities received morning drizzling. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said weather to remain cloudy in the city today.

“A westerly wave is passing through south Balochistan, which resulted in drizzling in Karachi”, it said.

The minimum temperature was recorded as 27 degrees Celsius in the morning in Karachi today, while the mercury can maximum shoot up to 31 degrees Celsius.

77 per cent humidity was recorded in the winds that are blowing in Karachi with the speed of 14 km/hour.

It may be recalled that the PMD had forecast earlier that temperature to raise upto 35 to 36 degrees Celsius in Karachi during first Ashra of holy month of Ramazan.

Over the past 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern Punjab and Sindh.

