Drones employed against looming locust threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has employed modern technology to deal with the increasing locust swarm threats, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Drones were used to spray insecticides and pesticides on fields in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

The authorities said that drones were employed to spray the insecticides and pesticides in difficult terrains in the locality where planes, vehicles could not reach.

Trees, bushes and adjoining areas in DI Khan were sprayed to keep the locusts at bay.

Swarms of locusts earlier on Monday invaded large swathes of adjoining areas of Chishtian, causing huge loss to the standing crops.

Different crops standing on hundreds of acre were destroyed by the swarms of grasshoppers in several villages.

The farmers have blamed the Agriculture Department for not taking concrete steps to save their crops from the attack of locusts.

